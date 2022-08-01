TROY Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (TROY)

TROY (TROY) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. TROY has a market cap of $39.92 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TROY coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TROY has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

TROY Coin Profile

TROY was first traded on October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 coins. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade.

TROY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

