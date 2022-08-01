TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) CEO Buys $59,220.00 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108,270.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

TRST opened at $33.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $644.25 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.27. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRST. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $2,900,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 26,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TRST shares. StockNews.com upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

