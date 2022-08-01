TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 390,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN TRX remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 1,492,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,212. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
