TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TRX Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,100 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the June 30th total of 390,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN TRX remained flat at $0.46 on Friday. 1,492,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,212. The firm has a market cap of $127.88 million, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 0.83. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $0.70 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About TRX Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRX Gold by 325.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 611,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 467,274 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TRX Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 458,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

