Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Price Target Lowered to $39.00 at B. Riley

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Turning Point Brands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:TPB opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $435.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.55.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Turning Point Brands ( NYSE:TPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $102.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Turning Point Brands will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 9.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 16,656 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 484.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 338,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 280,612 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 33,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

