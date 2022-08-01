TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Tops $0.0024

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $211,987.44 and approximately $237.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded up 27.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000216 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

