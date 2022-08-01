Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Lifted by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 4.5% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 2.07% of Twilio worth $619,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after purchasing an additional 962,047 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after purchasing an additional 107,321 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,845,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,003,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total transaction of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twilio Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.04.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $2.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $87.74. 94,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,865. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $132.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $384.48.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.56 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.