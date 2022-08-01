Twinci (TWIN) Price Down 6.3% Over Last Week

Twinci (TWIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Twinci has a total market cap of $11,123.71 and $45,483.00 worth of Twinci was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Twinci has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Twinci coin can now be bought for about $0.0556 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004265 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00613455 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00016412 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.
Twinci Coin Profile
Twinci’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,000 coins. Twinci’s official Twitter account is @twinciio.
Twinci Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Twinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Twinci and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.