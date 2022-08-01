UBS Group Lowers Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $120.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.03.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.32. The company had a trading volume of 165,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635,774. Airbnb has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $21,260,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.98, for a total value of $106,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,260,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 616,434 shares of company stock worth $62,540,295 in the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,759,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Airbnb by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

