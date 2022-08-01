UBS Group Lowers Weber (NYSE:WEBR) to Sell

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WEBR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Weber from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Weber from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weber in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

Weber Trading Down 2.2 %

WEBR stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. Weber has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.81). Weber had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weber will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Weber news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of Weber stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 376,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEBR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Weber by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 414,801 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,839,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,742,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,866,000 after acquiring an additional 124,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Weber by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 145,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 92,229 shares in the last quarter. 13.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

