Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to an in-line rating. Evercore ISI now has a $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $50.05 and last traded at $50.19. Approximately 1,361 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 540,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.69.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 3.9 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.90.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.33 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.23 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.