UMA Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,407 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 62.9% during the first quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 154,859 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SBB Research Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $106.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.93. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

