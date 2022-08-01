Umbrella Network (UMB) Price Tops $0.0167 on Exchanges

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0167 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $322,776.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Umbrella Network alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00014177 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork.

Buying and Selling Umbrella Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Umbrella Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Umbrella Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.