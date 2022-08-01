Under Armour (UAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.34. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Under Armour by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 191,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 82,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 38,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

