Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Unico American Price Performance
Unico American stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462. Unico American has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.
Unico American Company Profile
