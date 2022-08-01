Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Down 39.0% in July

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Unico American Price Performance

Unico American stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462. Unico American has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Unico American Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unico American Corporation, an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company offers property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services.

