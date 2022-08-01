Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Trimmed by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNP. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.3 %

UNP traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $226.63. 48,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,280,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

