uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells $683,950.00 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 27,358 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $683,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 5,643 shares of uniQure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $141,075.00.

uniQure stock opened at $25.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. uniQure has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $38.80.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). uniQure had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 61.76%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in uniQure by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in uniQure by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in uniQure by 152.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on uniQure from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on uniQure from $66.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.57.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

