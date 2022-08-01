Unistake (UNISTAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.27 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 1st. Unistake has a market cap of $1.27 million and $19,655.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unistake has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.04 or 0.00603242 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00016025 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,855,527 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unistake

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unistake using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

