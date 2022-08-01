United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

United Community Banks Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $27.62 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,753,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,191 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,137,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,197,000 after acquiring an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Community Banks by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,777,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,831,000 after acquiring an additional 333,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

About United Community Banks

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

