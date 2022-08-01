United Rentals’ (URI) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their maintains rating on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $306.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $292.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $357.90.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $322.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32. The company has a market capitalization of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 29.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiv Singh acquired 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in United Rentals by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in United Rentals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,220,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.