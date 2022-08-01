United States Natural Gas Fund (NYSEARCA:UNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 879,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,314,166 shares.The stock last traded at $28.21 and had previously closed at $28.62.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of United States Natural Gas Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 14.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 53.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period.

United States Natural Gas Fund Company Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.