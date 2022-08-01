United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.59. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 2,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total transaction of $521,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.43, for a total value of $1,100,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,676,301.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,160 shares of company stock worth $11,856,586. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $594,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

