United Therapeutics (UTHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.10 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Therapeutics to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.
United Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $231.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.59. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Insider Activity at United Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,326,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $594,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UTHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.14.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Therapeutics (UTHR)
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.