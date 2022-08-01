UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $582.50.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $497.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $506.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

