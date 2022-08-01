UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.40-$21.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $4.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $537.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,350,985. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $502.80 and its 200 day moving average is $497.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.