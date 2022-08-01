Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,877,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,294 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for 3.6% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.65% of Unity Software worth $486,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software by 666.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

U traded up $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. 152,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,880,062. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on U. Robert W. Baird downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Unity Software from $110.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.13.

In related news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at $12,372,614.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Unity Software news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $1,290,298.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,372,614.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,905 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,306 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

