Universal (UVV) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $646.97 million during the quarter.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UVV stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. Universal has a 12 month low of $46.24 and a 12 month high of $64.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Universal Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Universal

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

In related news, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,244.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $127,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $784,220.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $225,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,244.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $605,640. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Universal by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,400,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,310,000 after acquiring an additional 89,079 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal

(Get Rating)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.