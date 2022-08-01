Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Short Interest Up 27.7% in July

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,240,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 11,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 26.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ:URBN traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $20.40. 32,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $24.01. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.81 and a 52-week high of $41.03.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URBN shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
