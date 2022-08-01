V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $56.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

V.F. Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $44.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.56. V.F. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $83.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Activity

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. V.F. had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,968.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $33,761.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,070. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $1,520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,509,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in V.F. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 195,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Stories

