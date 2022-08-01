Vai Price Reaches $0.95 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $54.34 million and approximately $3,207.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.34 or 0.00616674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00037792 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol. Vai’s official website is venus.io.

Vai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

