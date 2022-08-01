Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Boosts Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 919.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 801.6% during the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,748. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $78.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%.

