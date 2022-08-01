Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 147.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,040 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 572,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,129,000 after purchasing an additional 286,820 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of SCHA traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,495. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

