Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Sells 7,708 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,708 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:EFAV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.68. The company had a trading volume of 575,898 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.60.

