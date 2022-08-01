Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $282,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $858,845,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,118. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.76. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $80.64 and a 1 year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

