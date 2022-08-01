Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 23.7% from the June 30th total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Valneva

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $3,369,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Valneva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Valneva Price Performance

NASDAQ VALN traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $20.24. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.71. Valneva has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $67.84.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valneva will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

