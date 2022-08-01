Valobit Market Cap Reaches $14.36 Million (VBIT)

Valobit (VBIT) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last week, Valobit has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. Valobit has a total market cap of $14.36 million and $16,514.00 worth of Valobit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Valobit coin can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00635481 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002219 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00016229 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001753 BTC.
Valobit Coin Profile
Valobit’s total supply is 1,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,806,964 coins. The official website for Valobit is valobit.io. Valobit’s official Twitter account is @Valobitio and its Facebook page is accessible here.
