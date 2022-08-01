Valor Token (VALOR) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Valor Token (VALOR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $261,463.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Valor Token Coin Profile

Valor Token (CRYPTO:VALOR) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc.

Valor Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

