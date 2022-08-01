Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Hits New 52-Week High at $96.42

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.42 and last traded at $95.99, with a volume of 309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Trading Up 10.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $909.51 million, a PE ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.58.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Value Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Value Line by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Value Line by 141.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

