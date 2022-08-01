Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company issued revenue guidance of 957 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $935.20 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VVV traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.50. 113,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,273. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $26.69 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valvoline

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

