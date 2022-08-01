Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Shares Gap Up to $32.22

Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $34.00. Valvoline shares last traded at $32.86, with a volume of 14,385 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on VVV shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline Announces Dividend

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Valvoline had a return on equity of 278.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valvoline

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.3% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline

(Get Rating)

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.