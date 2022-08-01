Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Valvoline has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.07-$2.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.07-2.20 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 278.10%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Valvoline to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VVV opened at $32.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.33. Valvoline has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,100,000 after purchasing an additional 115,558 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,979,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,613,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Valvoline by 13.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 48.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,011,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 328,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

