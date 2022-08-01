Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,950 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $318,645,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,922,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 294,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,350,000 after buying an additional 227,488 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,618,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,254,000 after purchasing an additional 210,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.61. The stock had a trading volume of 45,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,175. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

