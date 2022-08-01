Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $263,000. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 125,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.63 and a 12 month high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.63.

