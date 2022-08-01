Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,508,000. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.32 on Monday, reaching $379.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,212. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.24 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $359.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

