Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Bought by Horizon Family Wealth Inc.

Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF makes up 1.0% of Horizon Family Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVOO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 152.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 178.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $169.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.11 and a fifty-two week high of $197.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.24 and a 200-day moving average of $170.50.

