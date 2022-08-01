Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Sold by Relaxing Retirement Coach

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.61% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 281.3% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $158.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.00. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.89 and a 1-year high of $176.31.

