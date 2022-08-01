Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 75.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,287 shares during the quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 621.6% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,837 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,450,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,880,000 after acquiring an additional 244,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 39,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.05. The stock had a trading volume of 28,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,179,140. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.07 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.31.

