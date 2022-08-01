Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $206.32. 34,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,834. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

