Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,056,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $206.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

