Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Holdings Lifted by GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 14.0% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $16,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after purchasing an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after purchasing an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $90.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $109.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.79.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

