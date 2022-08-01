Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VUSB. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 122,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUSB opened at $49.33 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.