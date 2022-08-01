Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Aire Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,008 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Aire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $137.54 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.55 and a 200 day moving average of $141.65.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

